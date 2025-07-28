CM Naidu meets Indian envoy in Singapore; pitches AP as hub for green energy, defence, tech

VIJAYAWADA: During his official visit to Singapore, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule and showcased the State’s potential as a prime investment destination.

Naidu highlighted opportunities in defence, electronics, aerospace, ports, and green energy, supported by progressive policies aimed at attracting Singapore-based firms.

The Indian High Commissioner praised the ‘CBN Brand’ for its strong reputation within Singapore’s government and industrial circles. He briefed Naidu on Singapore’s achievements in public policy, healthcare, green hydrogen, aviation, semiconductors, and industrial development, and noted that Singaporean companies are keen to explore investment in Andhra Pradesh.

He elaborated on Andhra Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies and outlined plans to generate 160 gigawatts of green energy. Key green hydrogen projects are underway in Visakhapatnam (with NTPC) and Kakinada, while India’s first Quantum Valley is being developed in Amaravati.

Naidu announced that Google is establishing a data centre in Visakhapatnam and positioned Rayalaseema as an emerging hub for defence, aerospace, electronics, and automobile industries.

Ambule noted that 83% of Singapore’s population benefits from public housing, prompting Minister P Narayana to present Andhra Pradesh’s housing initiatives. IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted reforms in the education sector and the State’s readiness to host new prestigious institutions.

Ambule emphasised a growing demand for tech professionals from Andhra Pradesh in Southeast Asia and said Singapore is emerging as a hub for Indian students and skilled workers. He assured continued support from the Indian High Commission in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Singaporean firms, including STT, Keppel, CapitaLand, Equinix, and PSA are exploring investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh across semiconductors, electronics, ports, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, and data centres, he noted.

Discussions also touched on potential collaborations in AI, startups, medical devices, and academic partnerships between institutions in Singapore and Andhra Pradesh.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, P Narayana, TG Bharath, and senior state officials were present at the meeting.