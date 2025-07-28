Gandi Pochamma temple submerged as Godavari swells; high alert issued

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a high alert as water level in the Godavari river continues to rise.

On Sunday evening, the water level at the Polavaram project spillway reached 31.15 metres, with an inflow of 6.89 lakh cusecs, and a discharge of 5.90 lakh cusecs downstream. Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas has resulted in increased inflows.

At Bhadrachalam, the water level stood at 34 feet on Sunday afternoon, with a discharge of 5.86 lakh cusecs. Authorities predict a possible reduction in floodwater level starting Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the water level at Kunavaram has reached 14.9 metres due to the swollen Sabari, and at Dowleswaram, the inflow and outflow stood at 5.57 lakh cusecs.

Gandi Pochamma temple in Gonduru village of Devipatnam mandal has been submerged with the rising Godavari water level.

High alert has been issued for Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandals in Eluru, as well as Chinturu, VR Puram, Yetapaka, Kunavaram and Devipatnam mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

People of low-lying areas, island villages in Konaseema and West Godavari districts, have been urged to remain vigilant due to the release of water downstream from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain emphasised the need for caution, advising people in river catchment and low-lying areas to take precautions to ensure their safety, even though the water level has not yet reached the critical flood warning threshold.