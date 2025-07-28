NRIs are Andhra’s brand ambassadors: AP IT minister Lokesh at Singapore diaspora meet

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh described Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) as the State’s brand ambassadors and urged them to promote Andhra Pradesh as a top investment destination.

Speaking at the Telugu diaspora meet organised by APNRT at the OVIS Auditorium in Singapore, Lokesh emphasised the critical role of NRIs in rebuilding the State after five years of stagnation under the previous YSRCP regime. He said the coalition government, under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, is working to put Andhra Pradesh back on track.

He also emphasised alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, promising to recover the State’s losses from the past five years, with interest. Lokesh highlighted global trust in the ‘CBN Brand’ as a magnet for investments. Citing official data, he noted that in the financial year 2024–25, India received $81.04 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with Singapore accounting for approximately $14.94 billion, 19% of the total.

He expressed confidence that directing a substantial share of these funds toward Andhra Pradesh could help transform it into a global economic hub, similar to Singapore.

The minister invited NRIs from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Indonesia to invest in the State, assuring support through the Economic Development Board (EDB) for startups and industries.