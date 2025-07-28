Over 60,000 tribal children in Andhra Pradesh suffer from malnutrition, says Centre

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribal malnutrition remains a persistent concern in Andhra Pradesh, with recent data highlighting the continued vulnerability of children in these communities.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 60,000 tribal children under the age of 5 in the State are affected by various forms of malnutrition. As per the Poshan Tracker data from June 2025, Andhra Pradesh has recorded 33,143 stunted children, 10,039 wasted children, and 18,620 underweight children in tribal areas.

Stunting reflects impaired growth and development due to chronic or recurrent malnutrition, and is characterised by low height for age. Wasting, on the other hand, indicates acute malnutrition, and is marked by low weight for height, often resulting from recent and severe weight loss. Underweight, defined as low weight for age, is an outcome of both acute and chronic malnutrition.

These indicators not only point to nutritional deficiencies but also signal deeper structural issues such as poor access to healthcare, inadequate maternal education, and food insecurity in tribal regions.

The data corresponds with findings from the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21), which show that 44.5% of tribal children under 5 in India are stunted, 20% wasted, and 45.2% underweight.