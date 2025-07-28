Peddapuram MLA Chinarajappa slams ‘targeted’ portrayal of town after prostitution racket claims

KAKINADA: Peddapuram MLA and former Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa has expressed concern over the negative portrayal of Peddapuram following a recent prostitution case, which he said has damaged the town’s reputation.

Speaking at a protest organised on Sunday, Chinarajappa said that the incident involved only two individuals but was being unfairly attributed to the entire town. He criticised social media platforms for spreading what he described as targeted misinformation, ignoring Peddapuram’s historical and cultural significance.

“Peddapuram is home to Pandavula Metta, the Maridamma Ammavari Temple, and many historic sites. But none of that is mentioned — only the negative aspects are amplified,” he said.

The protest saw participation from Kakinada Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Chairman Tummala Ramaswamy, members of the Mana Peddapuram group, and others. They later submitted a petition to the Peddapuram police inspector.

The issue came to light after a victim from Peddapuram travelled to Hyderabad and revealed her ordeal to YouTuber Tulasi Chandu, alleging that Gollavelli Bharati had been operating prostitution rackets in multiple cities, including Peddapuram. She also accused the police of shielding Bharati’s illegal activities.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha responded swiftly, directing Kakinada SP Bindu Madhav to take necessary action. Following her orders, Peddapuram DSP Sri Hari Raju and his team conducted inspections at several suspected locations. Two police personnel, constable G Shiva Rama Krishna and home guard Ch Shiva Krishna, were suspended.

Public associations such as AIDWA and DBF demanded Bharati’s arrest and protection for the victimised women. DBF leader Chengal Rao called for an SIT probe into the racket and swift action against those involved.