TDP, YSRCP spar over AP’s industrial policy; Palla defends CM Naidu, slams ‘toxic’ criticism

VISAKHAPATNAM: The TDP and YSRCP leaders have traded barbs over Andhra Pradesh’s industrial progress under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday.

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao slammed former YSRCP IT minister Gudivada Amarnath for allegedly distorting facts about land allocation for the Ursa Data Centre. Amarnath claimed the land was allotted at 99 paise per acre, an allegation Pallla refuted, stating the actual rates were Rs 55 lakh per acre for the data centre and Rs 1 crore per acre for IT office space, with full transparency.

Palla emphasised that global tech giants like Google, TCS, and Cognizant are investing in Andhra Pradesh due to Chandrababu Naidu’s transparent governance. He contrasted this with the YSRCP’s tenure, during which companies like Apollo Tyres and HSBC exited the State, citing coercion and an unfavourable investment climate.

He dismissed YSRCP’s criticism of Naidu’s foreign visits as baseless, pointing instead to alleged scams under their rule, including a Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam and a Rs 2,000 crore sand scam, both under investigation.

As Naidu leads a delegation to Singapore to attract investments, Palla accused YSRCP of resorting to ‘toxic narratives’ to divert attention from their lack of developmental achievements.

He reaffirmed the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to clean governance and industrial growth, expressing confidence that the public will see through the political noise. “The people are watching closely,” Palla concluded.