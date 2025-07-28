Union Minister Pemmasani tours Naxal-hit Chhattisgarh districts; pushes mission-mode development

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar conducted a three-day tour of Naxal-affected districts in Chhattisgarh.

“We are implementing development in mission mode to ensure every service reaches even the remotest villages,” the Minister said.

He visited villages including Mankeli, Gangaloor, and Cherpal in Bijapur district, where he took part in awareness campaigns and distributed sanction orders under PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and Ayushman Bharat - PMJAY health cards to beneficiaries.

He interacted with self-help groups (SHGs), Anganwadi workers, and community leaders, stressing the importance of grassroots participation in governance.

Dr Pemmasani laid the foundation stone for a Farmers’ Training Centre and inspected the Primary Health Centre and Livelihood Centre. He praised officials and volunteers for their commitment under challenging conditions and encouraged them to maintain consistent engagement with tribal communities. In Kanker and Kondagaon districts, he addressed public meetings, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to transforming conflict-affected tribal regions through inclusive development.

During the three-day visit, he reviewed the progress of flagship schemes such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and Poshan Abhiyaan. He urged officials to enhance inter-departmental convergence to improve delivery outcomes and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left behind.

Dr Pemmasani also instructed district administrations to identify bottlenecks and fast-track infrastructure projects.

District collectors, elected representatives, and senior officials accompanied him throughout the visit.