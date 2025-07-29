Andhra Governor Abdul Nazeer felicitates Major Kavitha for Brahmaputra rafting expedition

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer felicitated Major Kavitha Vasupalli, VSM, for her exceptional achievement in adventure sports and service.

A native of Metturu village in Srikakulam district, Major Kavitha, currently serving in the Army Medical Corps at MH Wellington, became the only woman to complete a gruelling 1,040-km rafting expedition on the Brahmaputra River.

The expedition, led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, SM, VSM & Bar, was filled with extreme challenges and earned her a place in the World Book of Records (London). Recalling a terrifying moment during the journey, Kavitha said, “A massive wave flipped our raft. We were underwater, unsure of survival. But training and teamwork pulled us through.”

Impressed by her courage, the Governor said, “We often hear tales about the Brahmaputra’s might, but Major Kavitha’s story is one of bravery and grit. She brings immense pride to Andhra Pradesh and the nation.”

He lauded her as a role model for youth and urged her to continue inspiring others.

“Keep bringing honour to your state and country,” he said, congratulating her on the rare feat.