Andhra govt allots APSRTC land to Lulu, unions oppose GO 137

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted prime land in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to Lulu International Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd for constructing shopping malls, sparking strong opposition from RTC employees’ unions and other organisations.

The Industries and Commerce (Infra) Department has released Government Order No. 137, leasing 13.74 acres at Harbour Park in Visakhapatnam, and 4.15 acres of APSRTC Governorpet-II bus depot land in Vijayawada to Lulu Group for 99 years, with a three-year rent-free period or until the malls open, whichever is earlier. The lease amount will be increased by 10% every decade. The lands will be transferred to the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, which will oversee their handover to Lulu Group.

Unions flag operational & environmental issues

In Visakhapatnam, Lulu plans to invest Rs 1,066 crore to build a G+3 shopping mall with 13.50 lakh square feet, including 6 lakh square feet for parking 2,000 vehicles, anchor shops, and leasable retail spaces. In Vijayawada, the Rs 156 crore project includes a G+3 mall spanning 2.32 lakh square feet, accommodating 200 vehicles and 120 retail shops.

The proposal, aligned with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Land Allotment Policy 2024-29, was approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) on July 17, following recommendations from the State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC). The government believes the project will boost investor confidence and policy continuity.