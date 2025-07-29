Andhra govt santions Rs 489 crore for Muktyala Lift Irrigation Project

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has sanctioned Rs 489.28 crore for the long-pending Muktyala Lift Irrigation Project, reviving hopes among farmers in Jaggayyapeta and Nandigama mandals of NTR district. The project is expected to irrigate around 39,000 acres and meet the drinking water needs of approximately 30 villages.

Officials will construct the project on the left bank of the Krishna River, near Muktyala village, about 4 km downstream of the Pulichintala Project in Jaggayyapeta mandal.

The scheme is designed to lift 2.7 TMC of water, with the discharge of 386.27 cusecs, operating 16 hours per day over 120 days. Initially proposed during the TDP regime in 2018, the government issued GO RT No.61 on January 25, 2019, granting administrative sanction for Rs 489.28 crore. However, the YSRCP regime later relocated the project to Vedadri and renamed it as the YSR Vedadri Lift Irrigation Scheme.

YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone on August 28, 2020, but the project did not progress.

During the 2024 election campaign, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath pledged to revive the original proposal. Following the alliance government’s electoral victory, he, along with Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal, approached Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu to push for its revival.

Their efforts, supported by recommendations from the Water Resources Department, led to the re-sanctioning of the project. On July 18, the government approved the continuation of 71 irrigation works across the state, including the Muktyala Lift Irrigation Scheme. Of these, 38 works had seen less than 25% progress, while 33 had not commenced.

TDP government officially restored the name Muktyala Lift Irrigation Scheme in August 2024.

Nandigama mandal DC Chairman R Chandrasekhar welcomed the development, stating that the project would transform the lives of farmers in the region. He expressed gratitude to CM Chandrababu Naidu and MP Kesineni Sivanath for their role in reviving the scheme.