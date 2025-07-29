Andhra Pradesh cancels two Adani hydro storage projects citing local issues, developer request

PARVATHIPURAM\MANYAM: The Andhra Pradesh government has cancelled two Pumped Hydro Storage Power projects (PSPs) of 1,200mw capacity at Kurukutti under Salur mandal and 1,000mw capacity at Karrivalasa under Pachipenta mandal in the district.

The previous government led by then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given permission to M/s Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) to set up these two PSPs in Andhra Odisha Border (AOB). However, the present TDP led NDA coalition government cancelled the projects due to local issues and at the request of the developer. They also requested to refund the facilitation charges paid by M/s AGEL or else to adjust towards the allotment fee due for 1000 MW Pedakota and 600 MW Raiwada PSP Projects. Chief secretary K Vijayanand issued GO MS 55, cancelling the allotments to AGEL on Monday.

According to GO MS 55 issued by government of Andhra Pradesh, New and Renewable Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has prepared the Feasibility Reports for two pumped hydro storage power projects (PSPs) of 1,200mw capacity at Kurukutti and 1,000mw capacity at Karrivalasa under Parvathipuram-Manyam by engaging M/s. TCE Ltd and submitted to different directorates of CEA.

Survey and investigations are to be taken up for the preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR). However, M/s. Adani Green Energy Limited has taken over the responsibility of survey and investigations as well as preparation of DPR in respect of 1200 MW Kurukutti PSP and 1000 MW Karrivalasa PSP Projects after allocation of the projects.