CM Chandrababu Naidu affirms to rebuild partnership with Singapore

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s major initiatives in green energy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sought greater cooperation from Singapore firms in projects related to green hydrogen, transmission corridors, and port development.
On the second day his visit to Singapore, Naidu met Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology in the Ministry of Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, and discussed enhanced collaboration in sectors such as green energy, data centers, logistics and housing.
Recognising Singapore’s global strength in logistics, he sought its support in implementing best practices in the ports and logistics sectors in Andhra Pradesh. He also underscored the importance of Singapore’s involvement in human resources, science and technology, and trade collaboration.
Addressing concerns faced by Singapore firms during the previous regime, he assured Tan See Leng that steps are being taken to resolve those issues, and that his visit reflects a commitment to transparency and error rectification. He remarked that his government deeply values its relationship with Singapore.
Singapore Minister expresses keen interest in the fields of housing and subsea cables
Recollecting past initiatives, Naidu cited the development of Singapore Township in Hyderabad during his earlier tenure as a symbol of admiration for Singapore’s planning and efficiency. He also mentioned that Hyderabad once adopted nighttime street-cleaning inspired by practices observed in Singapore. To further the partnership, he extended a formal invitation to Tan See Leng for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam in November.
In response, Tan See Leng expressed Singapore’s keen interest in working with Andhra Pradesh in the fields of housing and subsea cables. He also mentioned Singapore’s ongoing collaboration with the World Bank on green energy and housing-related programmes. Reminiscing about his previous visit to Hyderabad, and his earlier meeting with Naidu, Tan See Leng expressed optimism about deepening bilateral cooperation between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh.
Ministers Nara Lokesh, P Narayana and TG Bharath also attended the meeting.
CM visits Bidadari Project to study eco-friendly housing
The Chief Minister visited the Bidadari Housing Project, spending over two hours walking through the estate to closely study its innovative and eco-friendly urban housing model.
He said Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, is being built with a vision that blends modern infrastructure with bold and future-oriented thinking. He emphasised that the State is following globally recognised best practices, and drawing on international expertise to shape a capital that reflects both innovation and sustainability. He noted that the Government of Singapore had already provided the master plan for Amaravati, and that the World Bank is a key development partner in it. Acknowledging that certain past events had created a gap between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said his visit is aimed at restoring that partnership.
He expressed hope that collaboration between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh will continue.
During his visit to Bidadari Estate, a development that houses over 10,000 families, Singapore officials explained the ‘City in a Garden’ concept to Naidu.
The Chief Minister held discussions with Singapore officials on building quality and affordable housing in urban and semi-urban areas of Andhra Pradesh.
He lauded the Housing Development Board (HDB) for its role in planning and executing Bidadari, which spans 250 acres, and includes extensive green infrastructure and public amenities. He was particularly impressed with how the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) of Singapore transformed a former cremation site into a serene and welcoming urban park, showing how even sensitive spaces can be reimagined for the community’s benefit.
Later, Naidu met senior officials of HDB, URA, Singapore Corporation Enterprise, and the World Bank. Discussions focused on potential collaboration in Andhra Pradesh’s upcoming urban housing projects, particularly in Amaravati. He invited the Singapore Housing Board to participate as a development partner, and shared Andhra Pradesh’s urban vision, strategic goals, and ongoing initiatives.