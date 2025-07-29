CM Chandrababu Naidu affirms to rebuild partnership with Singapore

VIJAYAWADA: Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s major initiatives in green energy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sought greater cooperation from Singapore firms in projects related to green hydrogen, transmission corridors, and port development.

On the second day his visit to Singapore, Naidu met Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology in the Ministry of Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, and discussed enhanced collaboration in sectors such as green energy, data centers, logistics and housing.

Recognising Singapore’s global strength in logistics, he sought its support in implementing best practices in the ports and logistics sectors in Andhra Pradesh. He also underscored the importance of Singapore’s involvement in human resources, science and technology, and trade collaboration.

Addressing concerns faced by Singapore firms during the previous regime, he assured Tan See Leng that steps are being taken to resolve those issues, and that his visit reflects a commitment to transparency and error rectification. He remarked that his government deeply values its relationship with Singapore.