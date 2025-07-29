Free bus travel may be beyond district boundaries: APSRTC MD Tirumala Rao

NELLORE: APSRTC Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has hinted that the government’s upcoming free bus travel scheme for women may be extended beyond district boundaries. The free bus travel scheme for women, which is part of NDA’s Super Six promises, is scheduled to be launched on August 15.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Venkatagiri, the RTC MD said the transport corporation is conducting zone-wise reviews to ensure that there are no operational shortcomings. “The government is considering offering free travel for women not just in Pallevelugu services but also in express buses,” he said.

He revealed that 750 electric buses were sanctioned for AP, and efforts are on to procure an additional 600 buses. All bus stands across the State are being given a facelift, he added.