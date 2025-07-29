Minister Nara Lokesh taps Singapore expertise to build future-ready talent pool

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh shared a bold vision for the future of education and skill development in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at a roundtable conference titled ‘Skills to Competencies: Accelerating Workforce Transformation’ in Singapore, he emphasised that traditional education systems no longer suffice in a fast-changing, tech-driven world, adding, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution demands more than technical knowledge. It requires adaptability, innovation and complex problem-solving.”

The minister affirmed that Andhra Pradesh is revamping its university curricula to include skill-based programmes aligned with global trends to meet these challenges, and is fostering a culture of lifelong learning.

He announced the State government’s readiness to collaborate with Singapore institutions like Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) to establish skill-based universities focused on continuous education. Andhra Pradesh is also keen to work with Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) to integrate industry needs into academic programmes, he said.

“Andhra Pradesh is investing in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and IoT. The State plans to partner with SMU’s CARE.AI Lab to develop AI-centric education and research programmes,” Lokesh emphasised. He cited Singapore’s SkillsSG Ventures as a model for aligning skill-building with industry needs, a strategy AP plans to adopt through its Skill Development Mission.

He revealed that the State government is also exploring partnerships with institutions like the National University of Singapore (NUS) for student exchange programmes, joint research and global exposure. “The challenges of workforce transformation are global, and our solutions must be global too,” Lokesh said. “By combining Andhra Pradesh’s vision with Singapore’s expertise, we can create a globally competitive workforce.”

NUS Registrar R Rajaram, NTU Associate Vice President Sia Siew, SMU Professor Pradeep Reddy, SUTD Chair Professor Rajesh Elara Mohan, SUSS Associate Professor Yap Meen Sheng and SkillsSG Ventures directors were present.