Minister Nara Lokesh urges Airbus to set up MRO hub in Andhra to boost operations

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh met Airbus Asia Pacific President Anand Stanley in Singapore to explore collaboration opportunities for establishing a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub in the State.

During the meeting, Lokesh highlighted the growing demand for aviation services in India and neighbouring countries, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Southeast Asian markets. He noted that India, where more than 850 Airbus aircraft are in operation, represents a major captive market for MRO services. Lokesh pitched Andhra Pradesh as an ideal location for a dedicated Airbus MRO hub in South Asia. India is Airbus’s fastest-growing market, with projections estimating a need for 1,750 aircraft over the next two decades. Narrow-body A320 family aircraft, which constitute 65–70% of India’s fleet, will drive this growth.

He said the proposed facility would cut ferry times and operational costs for Indian airlines while improving aircraft availability. It could also cater to regional airlines from neighbouring countries.

He assured Airbus that the State is ready to develop a full-fledged MRO ecosystem aligned with global standards. He invited Airbus officials to visit Andhra Pradesh and assess the infrastructure firsthand.