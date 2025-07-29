No shortage of urea in NTR, says Collector G Lakshmisha

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Monday affirmed that there is no shortage of urea in the district, adding that sufficient urea stock is available in private, government godowns, and retail shops. The Collector, along with other officials, conducted surprise inspections of fertiliser and pesticide shops in Kanchikacherla of NTR district.

During the inspection, the Collector checked records, stock registers, and other documentation. He directed the officials concerned to conduct inspections from time to time to ensure transparency in stock and guarantee supply to farmers.

“Currently, 9,976 metric tons of urea, 2,457 metric tons of DAP, 1,157 metric tons of MOP, and 14,197 metric tons of NPK are available, making a total of about 30,332 metric tons of fertilisers,” he added.

He warned that strict action would be taken if artificial shortages of fertilisers and pesticides are created and if farmers are misled or left confused. He further said that the licenses of such shops would be cancelled. A control room has been set up at the Collectorate with the number 91549 70454 to register complaints related to fertilisers and pesticides.