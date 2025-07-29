Surrogacy racket: Min Satyakumar Yadav orders review of fertility centres across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav has ordered a thorough review of fertility centres across Andhra Pradesh following reports of irregularities at a facility in Hyderabad.

Concerned by discrepancies, the minister instructed officials to examine the functioning of all fertility clinics and submit a detailed report on licensing, inspections, operations, and regulatory compliance.

According to official sources, there is a mismatch between the number of fertility centres licensed by District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) and those listed online, suggesting the presence of unauthorised facilities.

Minister Yadav reminded that DMHOs are responsible for issuing licences and overseeing daily operations of hospitals and fertility centres.

He warned of strict action against clinics operating without valid licences or violating health protocols.

The minister called for a district-wise report detailing licensed and unlicensed centres, inspections conducted in 2024–25, violations found, complaints received, actions taken, and centres denied permission.

Urgency intensified after a surprise inspection at Universal Health Care Centre in Vijayawada by NTR District DMHO Dr Suhasini.

The centre, sanctioned under the name Namrata, was closed, and its doctor was recently arrested for alleged violations.

A preliminary report was submitted to the minister’s office.