1,773 farm ponds completed under NREGS in Andhra's Prakasam

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya visited western Prakasam on Tuesday and inspected several development works in Giddalur and Cumbham. At Kandulapuram village, she reviewed Ambedkar Girls Gurukulam School, farm ponds, fish ponds, cattle sheds, and plantations developed under MGNREGS. She assured students and staff of additional infrastructure support.

Later, the Collector and Giddalur MLA Muttumula Ashok Reddy held a review meeting on the P4-Zero Poverty initiative in Giddalur. She visited Bala Sadanam and responded positively to the request for a new building.

Ansariya said 1,773 farm ponds were completed and work on 800 more is underway. She highlighted the identification of 74,911 ‘Golden Families’ across the district, of which 34,000 have been adopted by Margadarsis (mentors). She urged sincere efforts to make it a national model. The MLA assured full support, stating that 10,879 Golden Families were identified in Giddalur, with 5,868 adopted and efforts ongoing for the remaining 5,011.