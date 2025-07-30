Amaravati’s Smart City blueprint draws from Singapore’s urban planning

VIJAYAWADA: To transform Amaravati into a world-class smart city, the State government is drawing inspiration from Singapore’s acclaimed urban development models. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr P Narayana, currently on a study tour in Singapore with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, visited several key infrastructure projects on Tuesday to explore sustainable, future-ready strategies.

Accompanied by APCRDA Commissioner K Kannababu, Narayana visited Punggol Point Cove Township, Singapore’s first eco-township. The project, focused on green mobility, climate-friendly housing, and smart water management, was examined for its potential applications in Amaravati.

“Many of the innovations from the Punggol project will greatly benefit Amaravati’s planning. Our aim is to create a capital city that merges modern infrastructure with environmental sustainability,” Narayana said.

Later in the day, Narayana visited the Dell Technologies office in Singapore, where officials showcased digital infrastructure solutions and smart city technologies. The discussions focused on building Amaravati as a Blue-Green City, a model integrating eco-friendly construction with digital services and water-sensitive design.

The Singapore government has already provided a detailed master plan for Amaravati, covering layout, transport, water systems, and green spaces. Narayana revealed that the visit aimed to understand real-world implementation of the concepts to help Amaravati evolve into a climate-resilient.