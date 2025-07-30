Andhra govt fast-tracks revenue generating urban projects

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has ramped up efforts to accelerate revenue-generating urban infrastructure projects under innovative financing models to drive economic growth in line with the Swarnandhra Vision @ 2047.

At a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar reviewed 30 key projects identified across various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). These projects will be executed through Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), and Viability Gap Funding (VGF) mechanisms to ensure financial sustainability and efficient urban service delivery.

The projects cover vital sectors, including solid waste management with Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants, solar energy, industrial water supply, urban mobility, and commercial use of idle land.

Approved projects include WTE plants in Nellore, Kakinada-Rajahmundry, Kurnool, and Kadapa; a treated water transmission system in Visakhapatnam; floating solar panels in Nellore; and commercial complexes in Guntur, Chittoor, and Kadapa. Other plans include a ropeway to Kailasagiri and the redevelopment of major bus stands to enhance tourism and public amenities.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will lead several landmark initiatives such as the East Coast Habitat Centre, a 50-storey residential tower, eco-cottages, a revolving restaurant at Kailasagiri, and a boat club at Gambhiram Lake.

Suresh Kumar highlighted innovative land use to unlock urban asset potential.