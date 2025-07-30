Andhra HC raps police for harassment, warns against interfering in civil disputes

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Tuesday warned police against the misuse of authority and harassment of individuals through coercion and false cases.

The division bench of Justices R Raghunandan Rao and J Sumanthi was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Pathan Saida Bee, who alleged that her husband, Pathan Kareemsa, a YSRCP worker from Piduguralla in Palnadu district, had been illegally detained by local police.

During the hearing, the court criticised the police for interfering in civil disputes and pressuring the public to settle matters. “We know how pressure is exerted and threats are made. Don’t assume we know nothing. We are not sitting on top of the Eiffel Tower,” the court told the police.

Kareemsa appeared before the bench and confirmed he had been detained and later released. His counsel, Surapareddy Gowthami, informed the court that the local SHO was attempting to force Kareemsa to withdraw a complaint filed against certain individuals. The SHO allegedly threatened and behaved rudely when Kareemsa refused.

When asked to respond, the SHO denied the allegations. However, the bench said, “Naturally, you would deny the allegations. But we know very well how police behave and harass people under the guise of counselling.”

The judges warned that if such behaviour continued, the officers themselves would need counselling. The court added that any future complaints of coercion or interference would be treated with utmost seriousness.

The bench advised Kareemsa to return to court if he faced further pressure and closed the habeas corpus petition.