Andhra ryots to get Annadata Sukhibhava on August 2

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Tuesday announced that the State government is making arrangements to credit the combined Annadata Sukhibhava and PM-Kisan financial assistance into the accounts of eligible farmers on August 2.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat, Vijayanand stated that the Rs 20,000 annual assistance under the joint scheme is part of the government’s key poll promises—Super Six. He urged farmers who have not completed their e-KYC and NCPI mapping to do so at their nearest Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), with just three days left before the disbursement.

The RTGS CEO was instructed to send SMS alerts to farmers yet to complete the process.

Agriculture officials were also told to clearly explain the reasons for rejection to ineligible farmers through the RSKs.

Vijayanand asked officials to re-examine rejected applications by August 1 and include any newly eligible farmers. Acknowledging issues like pending land mutations, unlinked Aadhaar, and outdated records due to landholder deaths, he directed the Revenue Department to address them promptly. These matters will also be reviewed in a video conference with district Collectors on Thursday.