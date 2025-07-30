CM woos Singapore giants for mega projects in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As part of his visit to Singapore, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with key industrialists and promoted Andhra Pradesh as a promising investment destination.
Naidu met Lim Yong Wei, Executive Director of Keppel Corporation, and invited the company to collaborate in the development of Amaravati. He proposed partnerships in IT, commerce, and housing, and emphasised the role of Visakhapatnam as a growth engine for the State.
In a meeting with Bryan Yeo, Chief Investment Officer of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), Naidu discussed investment opportunities in Amaravati, real estate, and infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh. He assured that the State offers a conducive environment for investment in healthcare, education, urban planning, and civic infrastructure.
Naidu also held talks with Rahul Kale, Group Head of Wilmar Oleochemicals & Biofuels, to explore potential investments in food processing, edible oils, and agri-infrastructure.
The Chief Minister, accompanied by a delegation of ministers, visited Jurong Petrochemical Island, where Singapore has developed an integrated petrochemical plant and energy centre through land reclamation. He announced that an industrial-logistics corridor will be developed to connect the ports of Kakinada, Machilipatnam, and Krishnapatnam, along with plans for a world-class oil refinery near the ports.
Surbana Jurong’s Deputy Director Teo Eng Keat and CEO Andie Lee received the delegation and conducted a guided tour of the Jurong facility, explaining its strategic importance and services.
Naidu also participated in a roundtable with CEOs of maritime companies to discuss port development, shipbuilding, and cruise tourism. He noted Andhra Pradesh’s long coastline as a major natural asset and outlined detailed plans for port-based industries.
The Chief Minister emphasised that the State has accelerated to the ‘Speed of Doing Business’, assuring investors of a transparent, proactive administration. He reiterated that all approvals would be fast-tracked, with the ‘Deemed to be Approved’ policy in place to avoid delays.