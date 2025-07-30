CM woos Singapore giants for mega projects in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As part of his visit to Singapore, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with key industrialists and promoted Andhra Pradesh as a promising investment destination.

Naidu met Lim Yong Wei, Executive Director of Keppel Corporation, and invited the company to collaborate in the development of Amaravati. He proposed partnerships in IT, commerce, and housing, and emphasised the role of Visakhapatnam as a growth engine for the State.

In a meeting with Bryan Yeo, Chief Investment Officer of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), Naidu discussed investment opportunities in Amaravati, real estate, and infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh. He assured that the State offers a conducive environment for investment in healthcare, education, urban planning, and civic infrastructure.

Naidu also held talks with Rahul Kale, Group Head of Wilmar Oleochemicals & Biofuels, to explore potential investments in food processing, edible oils, and agri-infrastructure.