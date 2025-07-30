Distribution of smart ration cards across Andhra from August 25

VIJAYAWADA: Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday announced that smart ration cards will be distributed free of cost statewide from August 25 to 31.

Speaking at the Secretariat, the minister said that 1,45,97,486 beneficiaries would receive the new cards, with distribution events organised in every constituency under the supervision of local legislators and district ministers. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan will lead the programme at the State level.

Nadendla said that Andhra Pradesh had become the first State in India to achieve 96.05% KYC completion for ration cards.

Of the 16,08,612 applications received for changes and additions, 15,32,758 were approved, enrolling 9,87,644 new beneficiaries. The total number of beneficiaries now stands at 4,29,79,897, with 2.68 crore receiving supplies from the Centre and 1.61 crore from the State.

He said the government had digitised old ration cards and introduced secure, debit card-style smart cards with QR codes to improve transparency and accountability. The cards will carry the head of the family’s photo and names of all members, with each transaction digitally logged through a Dynamic Key Register linked to the central office. No political images will be printed on the cards.

From September, ration distribution will take place at 26,796 fair price shops between 8 am and 12 pm and again from 4 pm to 8 pm between the 1st and 15th of each month. Home delivery will continue for those above 65 and the differently-abled from the 26th to the 30th.

Regarding the Deepam 2 free gas refill scheme, Nadendla said that 97.59 lakh cylinders worth Rs 764 crore were distributed free during phase one and 93.46 lakh cylinders worth Rs 747 crore in phase two. A pilot project in NTR and Krishna districts is testing direct digital payments to gas agencies through Punjab National Bank’s wallet system, with 1,384 beneficiaries so far.