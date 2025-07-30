Ensure big win in local body polls: Minister Swamy tells TDP cadre

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Tuesday urged TDP leaders and workers to work with dedication to secure a sweeping victory in the upcoming Kondapi Gram Panchayat elections scheduled for August 10.

Addressing a coordination meeting with TDP cadre at his Thurpu Naidupalem camp office, Dola called for effective election strategies and close coordination with BJP and JSP leaders to ensure a strong performance by the alliance government. “After 14 long years, Kondapi is getting this electoral opportunity. Let us raise our alliance flag with a bumper majority,” he said.

He noted that the alliance government had spent crores towards the development of the Kondapi segment. He instructed the party workers to publicise completed and upcoming welfare and infrastructure initiatives to gain voters’ confidence. He accused the previous YSRCP regime of neglecting rural development, alleging that its leaders misused public funds on foreign tours under the guise of investment summits.

“In contrast, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Ministers like Lokesh are working hard to attract genuine foreign investments. This is the difference in leadership between YSRCP and the alliance government,” Swamy said.