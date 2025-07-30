GMC gives nod to infra works worth Rs 21 crore

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has approved development works worth approximately Rs 21 crore across various city divisions, said Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra announced on Tuesday. The decision was taken during a Standing Committee meeting held at the Mayor’s Chamber, chaired by the Mayor along with Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu.

The committee discussed and approved 63 development proposals submitted by public representatives and civic officials. The Mayor stated that the works were sanctioned on a ward-wise basis, based on proposals from local corporators and MLAs, with a focus on improving basic infrastructure across the city.

To enhance revenue, vacant shops in municipal shopping complexes are being allocated through public auctions. The Mayor stressed that all development projects should be non-partisan, inclusive, and aimed at providing essential civic amenities. Priority is being given to suburban and newly merged areas, where CC roads, drains, and culverts will be constructed.

He also directed that local corporators be informed in advance about upcoming works and government programmes in their wards as per protocol. Special approvals were also granted for new infrastructure in merged villages.

The meeting was attended by Standing Committee members Eranti Varaprasad, Shaik Meeravali, Dasari Lakshmi Durga, Muppavarapu Bharathi, and officials were present.