Kurnool farmer finds diamond worth Rs 13 lakh in field

KURNOOL: A woman farmer in Diguva Chintalkonda village of Tuggali mandal, Kurnool district, struck fortune when she discovered a diamond worth Rs 13.5 lakh while working in her agricultural field. The incident, under Jonnagiri police station limits, sparked excitement among local traders and gem enthusiasts.

While ploughing her field, the woman noticed a glittering object in the soil. Realising it was a diamond, she decided to auction it. As news of the discovery spread on social media, traders rushed to the village to bid for the precious gem.

Initially, the farmer and her family quoted Rs 18 lakh for the stone. However, a group of traders formed a syndicate and offered only Rs 8 lakh. Unwilling to accept the lower bid, she withheld the sale. Eventually, a new trader from Chennampalli in Tuggali mandal bought the diamond for Rs 13.5 lakh.

This gem is being regarded as one of the most valuable diamonds found in the region in recent times.

Jonnagiri Sub-Inspector Mallikarjuna told TNIE that the diamond was indeed sold for Rs 13.5 lakh. “We visited the woman’s house to inquire, but no one confirmed the sale,” he said. He said the region, including Jonnagiri, Pagidirai, Erragudi, Tuggali, and Upparlapalli, sees occasional diamond finds during the rainy season.