Nagarjuna Sagar dam filled to brim for first time in 18 years

NALGONDA: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday led the ceremonial opening of the crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) following heavy inflows from upstream.

The event held special significance as the reservoir filled to the brim in July for the first time in 18 years, prompting the release of floodwaters.

The dam had reached dead storage levels during January, February, and March, raising concerns over the availability of drinking water for Hyderabad and surrounding regions. Accompanied by minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, local MLAs, and senior irrigation officials, Uttam Kumar Reddy offered special prayers to the Krishna River before opening the gates.

Initially, gates 13 and 14 were lifted, followed by eight more, each raised to a height of eight feet. In total, 14 gates were opened, discharging 78,060 cusecs of water, with an additional 68,000 cusecs released later. The water level in the reservoir stood at 587.20 feet, just short of the full reservoir level (FRL) of 590 feet. The current storage was 305.62 tmcft, against a total capacity of 312.04 tmcft.

Addressing the media, the Minister said, “This is not just a dam, but a modern temple of irrigation. It reflects the vision of our national leaders and the hopes of lakhs of farmers. It is a proud moment to open these gates and witness Krishnamma in her full glory.”