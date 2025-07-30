NDA govt committed to developing Andhra's school infrastructure: Min

GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar stated that the alliance government is committed to providing quality education in government schools on par with private institutions.

During his visit to the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) at Thimmanapalem in Korisapadu mandal on Tuesday, he distributed free bicycles to 131 students and interacted with parents, local elders, and students to assess mid-day meal quality, textbook supply, and uniforms.

Responding to requests for new classrooms and a compound wall, the minister promised immediate action and assured that a proper road to the school would be laid.

He emphasised the government’s goal to improve basic amenities and learning environments to reduce school dropouts. He called on parents and local committees to regularly monitor school functioning and urged village elders to occasionally join students for mid-day meals.

Later, the minister reviewed issues of Gundlakamma project submergence-affected villages in Thimmanapalem along with Special Deputy Collector Vijayarani.

He instructed officials to begin pending works in rehabilitation colonies, speed up land allocation for SC families in Manikeswaram, and ensure fair compensation to farmers at market rates.