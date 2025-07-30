Singapore expresses readiness to collaborate with Andhra in key sectors

VIJAYAWADA: Following his meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Singapore Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng has expressed their readiness to collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government across multiple sectors.

He affirmed that Singapore is fully prepared to be a partner in the development of Andhra Pradesh, and its Capital City Amaravati. In his post on Facebook, he reiterated Singapore’s commitment to working with AP on ongoing and future projects.

Describing AP as one of India’s fastest-growing States, Tan See Leng noted that his discussions with Naidu had touched on key areas, including ports, green energy, digital technology and skill development.

Reflecting on past cooperation, he recalled that during the previous regime of Naidu, Singapore had played an active role in the early stages of Amaravati development, contributing to the master plan, and offering construction support.

He mentioned that Singapore firms had won tenders under the Swiss Challenge method to develop a startup area within the capital. However, following the change in government in 2019, the partnership was discontinued, and Singapore consortium eventually withdrew from the project. Now, with renewed dialogue underway, Tan See Leng said discussions on development collaboration have resumed.