Singapore expresses readiness to collaborate with Andhra in key sectors

VIJAYAWADA: Following his meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Singapore Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng has expressed their readiness to collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government across multiple sectors.
He affirmed that Singapore is fully prepared to be a partner in the development of Andhra Pradesh, and its Capital City Amaravati. In his post on Facebook, he reiterated Singapore’s commitment to working with AP on ongoing and future projects.
Describing AP as one of India’s fastest-growing States, Tan See Leng noted that his discussions with Naidu had touched on key areas, including ports, green energy, digital technology and skill development.
Reflecting on past cooperation, he recalled that during the previous regime of Naidu, Singapore had played an active role in the early stages of Amaravati development, contributing to the master plan, and offering construction support.
He mentioned that Singapore firms had won tenders under the Swiss Challenge method to develop a startup area within the capital. However, following the change in government in 2019, the partnership was discontinued, and Singapore consortium eventually withdrew from the project. Now, with renewed dialogue underway, Tan See Leng said discussions on development collaboration have resumed.
Although the consortium is no longer involved in the seed capital phase of Amaravati, Singapore remains committed to offering technical expertise in areas such as urban planning, infrastructure and governance. He added that Singapore also looks forward to partnering with global institutions like the World Bank in Andhra Pradesh’s growth journey. He expressed hope that Naidu’s visit will prove fruitful, and pave the way for meaningful cooperation.
In response, Naidu acknowledged that his discussions with Tan See Leng laid a strong foundation for renewed collaboration between Andhra Pradesh and Singapore in key sectors such as agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, renewable energy, port infrastructure, digital innovation and skill development.
He also reflected on his long-standing relationship with the Singapore government dating back to the 1990s, noting that Singapore’s partnership has consistently added significant value to the State’s progress. In his Facebook response, he expressed confidence that Singapore’s support will play a crucial role in building world-class infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh.
While acknowledging the disruption in the State’s collaborative journey with Singapore during the previous regime, Naidu affirmed his government’s renewed determination to pursue comprehensive development, backed by a decisive public mandate.
The Chief Minister expressed optimism that with Singapore’s continued cooperation, the NDA government’s urban and rural development plans could effectively meet public expectations. Naidu emphasised the importance of mutual respect, and enduring partnership, asserting that Andhra Pradesh and Singapore can together drive inclusive progress across multiple sectors.