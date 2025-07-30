SIT seizes Rs 11 crore in Andhra 'liquor scam'

AMARAVATI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) police probing the alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam seized Rs 11 crore in cash from a farmhouse near Hyderabad on Wednesday, said an official source.

Varun Purushotham, listed as accused person 40 (A-40) in the scam case, reportedly 'confessed' to his role and revealed crucial information, leading to raids and unearthing hidden cash stashes.

"Acting on Purushotham's information, the SIT conducted raids and seized Rs 11 crore in cash from a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad," the source said.