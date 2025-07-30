Survivors demands concrete action to check human trafficking in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: On the eve of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2025, survivors of human trafficking gathered at the Press Club in Vijayawada to demand stronger state action and effective Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) across Andhra Pradesh. The event was organized by ATSEC - Andhra Pradesh Chapter, in collaboration with VIMUKTHI, HELP, RHEDS, and GUIDE, voluntary organisations.

Apoorva, President of VIMUKTHI, State Federation of Women Survivors of Trafficking, acknowledged the government’s efforts but emphasized that a trafficking-free state can only be achieved if AHTUs are fully empowered with a survivor-centered approach.

“Punishing traffickers must go hand in hand with ensuring compensation, protection, and rehabilitation for survivors. AHTUs must not just exist in name but be equipped to act,” she said.

According to NCRB data (2016-2022), Andhra Pradesh registered 1,396 IPC cases and rescued 2,119 victims, while 594 cases under ITPA led to 771 rescues. However, 109 convictions were recorded, reflecting a conviction rate of just 8%, which exposes gaps in justice delivery.

Speakers highlighted that only 13 of the state’s 26 districts have notified AHTUs, and even these lack the independence to handle trafficking cases effectively.

Lakshmi, Treasurer of VIMUKTHI, urged the government to dismantle trafficking networks by ensuring strong law enforcement, cutting illicit profits, and providing survivor-focused support systems.