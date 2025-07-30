Tribals oppose take over of land for MSME park project in Andhra's Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM: Residents of Mirtivalasa in Ramabhadrapuram mandal, Vizianagaram, are intensifying their protest against the State government’s plan to set up a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Park. The tribals allege that their lands, granted through RoFR pattas, are being taken without compensation to develop the park.

The government has proposed the MSME Park on nearly 100 acres between Kottakki revenue village limits, with Rs 7 crore sanctioned to develop 10 acres in the first phase. MSME, SERP, and NRI Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas laid the foundation stone for the park a few months ago.

As part of CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s development plan, four parks are being set up in Vizianagaram district over 127.58 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 47.35 crore, with Kottakki being one of the sites.

However, tribal residents of Mirtivalasa claim that in 2019, the YSRCP government had granted RoFR pattas to 91 families over 390 acres, including land now earmarked for the MSME Park. The families have been cultivating crops on the land for the past five years.

The NDA government has resumed the MSME Park project based on the original 2017 GO, bypassing compensation for the affected tribals. Despite protests, revenue officials began evicting farmers. “We are not against development,” said Ganganna Dora of Mirtivalasa. “But we demand fair compensation or relocation of the project. If justice is not done, we will take this protest to the State level.”