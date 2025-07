GUNTUR: The APSRTC will implement the free bus travel scheme for women across all districts without any route restrictions, covering services such as Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, Express, Metro Express, and City Ordinary, though formal GO in this regard is still awaited, said Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Speaking at a review meeting of Nellore Zone RTC depot managers on Wednesday, said the free bus travel scheme reflects the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment. The scheme will be implemented from August 15, using existing RTC buses and personnel. RTC officials should take measures to ensure smooth implementation of the free travel scheme, he said.

State, Central IDs valid for free travel

Drivers and conductors, particularly in the light of expected high volume of female passengers in the initial days of the scheme, should behave courteously.

A Zone 2 coordination meeting will be held on July 31 to ensure seamless implementation of the scheme, he said.

About 1,050 new buses will soon be inducted, and that 1,500-2,000 diesel buses will be replaced per annum with electric buses as per Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, he said.

APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana said, “We are fully prepared to implement the NDA election promise. Women will soon be able to travel from any point to any destination within the State with just a valid Central or State government-issued ID card. This scheme will bring significant change to women’s lives in Andhra Pradesh. The scheme is exclusively for women residing in the State.”

RTC Zonal Chairman Suresh Reddy condemned unnecessary criticism from opposition parties, saying, “They didn’t even lay roads in the past. We studied how similar schemes are implemented in other States and are now committed to enforcing it robustly.”