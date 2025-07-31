PIL in Andhra Pradesh HC seeks CBI and ED probe into white papers on YSRCP regime

VIJAYAWADA: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the High Court seeking a CBI and ED inquiry into the white papers released by the coalition government in the Assembly regarding financial losses allegedly caused by the previous administration. The petitioner urged the court to direct the filing of an FIR against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others.

Mehek Maheshwari, a Delhi-based advocate, filed the PIL and requested the court to constitute a Special Investigation Team, monitored by retired or sitting Supreme Court judges, to oversee probes by the ED, CBI and Income Tax departments.

He argued that this would help ensure transparency and prevent misuse of power during the investigation. The PIL also called for an impartial inquiry into the alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets by Jagan and his associates. The case came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi on Wednesday.

Appearing online, Maheshwari requested an adjournment to present his arguments in person. The court asked him how many PILs he had filed so far. He responded that he had filed three to four petitions. The court posted the matter for hearing next week.