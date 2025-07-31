Polavaram diaphragm wall will be ready by December: Water Resources Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Wednesday said the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram Project would be completed by December. In a video conference, the minister reviewed the progress of the Polavaram Project and its Right Main Canal.

The Officials said that diaphragm wall construction is 40% complete, with 25,238 square meters built and 130 of the required 372 critical panels finished.

The officials assured that work would continue uninterrupted during the flood season, with necessary precautions in place.

The Gap-1 Earth-cum-Rock Fill Dam is expected to be completed by March 2026, while Gap-2 dam work will begin once designs are approved by the Central Water Commission and the Polavaram Project Authority.

Nimmala Ramanaidu directed the officials to complete the Right Main Canal works swiftly to ensure Godavari water reaches North Andhra by 2025, as targeted by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.