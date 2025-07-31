Smart street vending markets in seven cities soon: Andhra government

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to promote organised street vending and support self-employment, the State government has approved the establishment of ‘Smart Street Vending Markets’ in seven major urban local bodies (ULBs). The initiative aims to empower women from self-help groups (SHGs) and registered street vendors.

As per GORt.No.753, issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department on Wednesday, the markets will be developed under the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).

The chosen ULBs include Anantapur, Kurnool, Tadepalli-Mangalagiri, Ongole, Srikakulam, Vijayawada, and YSR Kadapa. The decision follows the successful pilot project on Mypadu Road in Nellore, where 200 modular shops were set up under the DAY-NULM scheme. Encouraged by its outcome, the government has expanded the project to more cities.

Depending on space, each market will feature between 40 and 200 shops. These zones will offer rooftop seating, solar-powered facilities, advertising spaces, free Wi-Fi, digital payment support, and improved security. Priority will be given to women vendors, people from marginalised communities, and persons with disabilities.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 26.10 crore, funded jointly by ULBs, banks (through SEP loans), and MEPMA. Beneficiaries will be selected through a survey and allocated shops via lottery, with vetting by the respective Town Vending Committees.

Training in food safety, marketing, hygiene, and entrepreneurship will be provided in line with FSSAI norms. Municipal Commissioners will oversee implementation, with all markets expected to be operational by March 2026. The government plans to link vendors with platforms like Swiggy and Zomato to enhance market reach. Officials said the initiative will improve livelihoods, generate municipal revenues, and promote clean vending.