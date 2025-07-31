TTD Srivani Darshan at 5 pm from tomorrow

TIRUMALA: In a significant move to ease the pilgrimage process for Srivani ticket holders, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has changed the darshan timing from morning to evening, effective August 1. Devotees purchasing Srivani donation tickets offline will now be allowed darshan of Lord Venkateswara at 5 PM instead of during the morning VIP break slot.

The decision was made during a review meeting at Annamayya Bhavan on Wednesday. Tirumala Temple Deputy Executive Officer Lokanadham said the change aims to reduce the burden on devotees, who currently spend nearly three days for darshan.

Srivani darshan tickets, costing Rs 10,000 as a donation and Rs 500 for break darshan, are issued offline at Tirumala. Around 800 tickets are sold daily from 7 am and are typically exhausted by 11 am. Devotees often arrive a day earlier and must wait overnight for darshan. The new 5 PM slot allows same-day darshan, reducing wait times significantly.

From August 1, offline ticket holders will be allowed darshan between 5 PM and 5:45 PM. Initially, this change applies only to offline tickets. TTD also offers 500 tickets online and 200 daily at Tirupati airport. Online ticket holders will switch to the 5 PM slot from November 1.