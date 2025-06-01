Andhra Minister Nadendla Manohar to launch ration distribution via 29k fair price shops from today

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar will officially launch the distribution of essential commodities through fair price shops (FPS) across the State on Sunday.

The distribution, which will commence in a festive atmosphere at the ration shop no. 0486014 in Gandhi Bomma Centre of Pithapuram, marks the resumption of regular distribution of essentials through 29,796 fair price shops across the State. “All arrangements have been made for smooth distribution, and dealers are fully prepared,” Manohar reaffirmed. Furthermore, the State government will also ensure home delivery of ration goods to 15,74,057 differently-abled and elderly above 65 years of age. This service would be completed by the 5th of every month, with ration dealers taking direct responsibility, he added.

Additionally, the beneficiaries can collect their entitlements from any ration shop under the revamped system. “There is no longer a requirement to visit the dealer tied to the rice card,” Manohar said, adding, “We have made technical upgrades to support this.”

The ration shops will be open for the first 15 days of every month from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm. “Beneficiaries no longer need to wait for Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs) or skip work anymore. They can collect their rations at their convenience,” he explained.