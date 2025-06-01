Andhra Minister Nadendla Manohar to launch ration distribution via 29k fair price shops from today

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar will officially launch the distribution of essential commodities through fair price shops (FPS) across the State on Sunday.
The distribution, which will commence in a festive atmosphere at the ration shop no. 0486014 in Gandhi Bomma Centre of Pithapuram, marks the resumption of regular distribution of essentials through 29,796 fair price shops across the State. “All arrangements have been made for smooth distribution, and dealers are fully prepared,” Manohar reaffirmed. Furthermore, the State government will also ensure home delivery of ration goods to 15,74,057 differently-abled and elderly above 65 years of age. This service would be completed by the 5th of every month, with ration dealers taking direct responsibility, he added.
Additionally, the beneficiaries can collect their entitlements from any ration shop under the revamped system. “There is no longer a requirement to visit the dealer tied to the rice card,” Manohar said, adding, “We have made technical upgrades to support this.”
The ration shops will be open for the first 15 days of every month from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm. “Beneficiaries no longer need to wait for Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs) or skip work anymore. They can collect their rations at their convenience,” he explained.
The minister also instructed the dealers to display details of available stock, weight specifications, and contact information of Revenue, Civil Supplies, and Weights & Measures officials. “A flex board with the shopkeeper’s photo and contact numbers of officials must be displayed in front of the shop,” he said.
To maximise accessibility, shops will remain open on Sundays during the distribution period. He reiterated that the reformed system aims at transparency, accessibility, and dignity for all beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan strongly criticised the previous government for mismanaging the public distribution system and announced reforms to ensure the timely delivery of essentials through FPS. In a post on ‘X’, he lashed out at the Jagan government for spending `1,600 crore on MDUs, which failed to serve the people effectively. “Poor families had to skip work and wait endlessly for the vehicles that showed up only once or twice a month,” he asserted.
Under the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, thousands of tonnes of illegally diverted ration rice were seized from Kakinada and Visakhapatnam ports. The new system will reduce congestion and ensure all families receive their entitlements. He commended Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar for leading the initiative.