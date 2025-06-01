Andhra Pradesh signs MoUs with IBM, TCS, and L&T to establish India’s first Quantum Valley in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development towards positioning the State as the leader in the Quantum technology sector, the government has ratified the three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with IBM, TCS, and L&T on the Quantum Valley Project. Orders to this effect were issued on Friday.

The Andhra Pradesh Quantum Valley Project aims to establish India’s first dedicated hub for quantum computing and technology in Amaravati. Scheduled for inauguration on January 1, 2026, this project aims to position Andhra Pradesh and India as global leaders in this cutting-edge field.

Inspired by the success of Hyderabad’s HITEC City, a similar hub in Amaravati is conceived with a focus on quantum technologies.

As part of this, the State government engaged with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and International Business Machines (IBM) to explore potential partnerships and strategies for establishing a quantum computing hub. These engagements laid the foundation for the formal agreements and the unveiling of the Quantum Valley Project in Amaravati.

In this background, the State government inked pacts with industry giants IBM, TCS, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to establish India’s first ‘Quantum Valley Technological Park’ in Amaravati. The MoUs also outline the roles of each partner in building a robust quantum ecosystem.