Andhra Pradesh spends Rs 2,700 crore monthly on pensions: Minister Kollu Ravindra

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said the Andhra Pradesh government is spending Rs 2,700 crore monthly on pensions for the elderly, widows, disabled, and single women, benefiting over 64 lakh people.
Excise minister Kollu Ravindra handovers pension to the beneficiary on Saturday. Photo | Express
VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Saturday said the State government is spending Rs 2,700 crore every month, amounting to Rs 33,000 crore annually—towards pensions for various categories including the elderly, widows, disabled persons, and single women.

The Minister, accompanied by APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, personally distributed NTR Bharosa pensions to beneficiaries in Machilipatnam. He announced that 95,000 pensions that were previously discontinued during the YSRCP regime will be reinstated and distributed on June 12.

Ravindra said the government is currently providing pensions to over 64 lakh beneficiaries across the state each month. He also highlighted the upcoming launch of the Talliki Vandanam scheme in June, under which each school-going child will receive Rs 15,000 in financial assistance.

Further, the Minister said a free bus travel scheme for women is set to begin in August, with guidelines currently being finalised. The Minister, along with Krishna District Collector DK Balaji, SP R Gangadhara Rao and others, took part in a Mega Yoga Event at Manginapudi Beach. Approximately 1,000 people participated in the session.

