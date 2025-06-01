First suspected COVID-19 case reported in Andhra's Annamayya district

TIRUAPTI: A suspected COVID-19 case was reported in Madanapalle on Saturday, marking the first such instance in Annamayya district. The individual, Nagendra (27), had recently returned from Kerala, where he had been seeking employment.

Nagendra reportedly developed a cough and fever while in Kerala. His sister, a resident of Madanapalle, travelled to Ernakulam and arranged for medical tests at a local hospital. Although tests were conducted for multiple illnesses including COVID-19, doctors found no specific symptoms of the virus but advised home quarantine due to his persistent fever.

After returning to Madanapalle, his sister consulted doctors at the Government General Hospital, requesting admission and further tests. The hospital staff recommended an RT-PCR, stating that a COVID-19 diagnosis can only be confirmed based on its results. They also assured that Nagendra would be quarantined and treated at the hospital if the test is positive.

On Saturday, Nagendra informed district health officials that he was travelling to SVIMS in Tirupati to undergo the RT-PCR test and would remain in quarantine there if necessary.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Usha Sree clarified that no case has been officially confirmed, and urged the public not to panic in response to unverified messages circulating on social media.

Health officials visited Nagendra’s residence and advised them on safety protocols.