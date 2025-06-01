Mega DSC hall tickets released for over 3.5 lakh candidates; no changes to CBT schedule

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department on Saturday released hall tickets for the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) examination. Candidates can now download their hall tickets either from the official website, cse.ap.gov.in, or through Mana Mitra (WhatsApp Governance) by sending a message to 95523 00009, officials announced.

Over 3.5 lakh candidates have applied for the Mega DSC. The government confirmed on Friday that no changes will be made to the Computer-Based Test (CBT) schedule.

The Mega DSC examinations, scheduled from June 6 to June 30, aim to fill 16,347 teaching posts in government schools statewide. With lakhs of aspirants preparing for one of the largest teacher recruitment drives in recent years, officials are making elaborate arrangements for the smooth and transparent conduct of the exams.

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh congratulated the candidates on ‘X’, reaffirming the government’s commitment to timely and transparent recruitment. “Our commitment to conducting the Mega DSC has been fulfilled. Candidates should give their best,” the minister said.