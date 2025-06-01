Minister Lokesh slams former CM Jagan over education system failures, SSC exam issues

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of damaging the State’s education system during his five-year tenure.

In response to his allegations over discrepancies in SSC examination evaluations, Lokesh said the current government achieved 99.75% accuracy and maintained full transparency, unlike the previous regime.

Citing the fallout of past policies, Lokesh said more than 12 lakh students shifted from government to private schools due to poor decisions, including the rushed implementation of the CBSE curriculum in 1,000 schools without adequate teacher training. “90% of students failed when we assessed their readiness after taking charge. For girls, failing Class 10 often means the end of their education,” he said, defending the rollback of the CBSE model.

He also criticised Jagan for wasting Rs 5 crore on an unimplemented IB curriculum plan and leaving Rs 4,500 crore in fee reimbursement arrears. “From eggs to textbooks, bills worth Rs 1,000 crore were unpaid. You called it reform without teachers who could even pronounce TOEFL,” Lokesh quipped.