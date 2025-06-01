No discretionary ouster of nominated members, says Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant ruling, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has struck down the State government’s move to remove nominated members from their posts for political reasons before the expiry of their tenure.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, and Justice Ch Ravi, in a recent verdict, made it clear that the government lacks legal authority to issue orders for removal or resignation of nominated members without statutory provisions. It rejected the application of the ‘Doctrine of Pleasure’, which permits discretionary removal, emphasising that such power cannot be exercised without legal backing.

The case centres on the government’s action against nominated members of the District Livestock Development Associations (DLDAs) in Prakasam, West Godavari, Vizianagaram and Chittoor. The government issued a note on June 7, 2024, directing collectors to secure resignations from nominated chairpersons, directors and members of various corporations, educational institutions, and autonomous bodies, including DLDAs.