Senior IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta takes charge as full-time DGP of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer Harish Kumar Gupta officially assumed charge as the Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) at the State police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

A 1992 batch officer, Gupta was recently appointed by the State government based on the empanelment list approved by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He will serve a two-year term from the date of assuming office. The swearing-in was marked by traditional rituals, with priests performing special prayers in the DGP’s chamber.

Speaking to TNIE, Gupta expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the police force. “I thank the Chief Minister for reposing trust in me. I will work with a focus on maintaining law and order and ensuring transparent, accountable policing, particularly for the vulnerable sections of society,” he said.

He began his policing career as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Medak in 1994. Over the years, he has held several key positions, including Additional SP in Nalgonda, Joint Director at the Andhra Pradesh Police Academy, and roles in the Vigilance and Home departments.