Senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu hospitalised in Vijayawada GGH amid APPSC Group-1 scam investigation

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer and former Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, currently in judicial remand in connection with the alleged APPSC Group-1 examination evaluation scam, was admitted to Vijayawada GGH on Saturday afternoon.

This marks the second time Anjaneyulu has been hospitalised since his remand, after developing health complications in jail.

According to jail authorities, Anjaneyulu was rushed to the hospital around 10 am after experiencing sudden blood pressure fluctuations and giddiness. Doctors provided initial treatment and later moved him to the general ward for observation. His condition was monitored through the evening, and a detailed medical report was submitted to police and jail authorities.

Anjaneyulu recently secured bail in a harassment case involving a doctor and Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani. He is still awaiting bail in the APPSC scam case.