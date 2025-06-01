YSRCP leader Jagan Reddy demands free re-evaluation of SSC exams, urges action against HRD Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lambasted the TDP-led NDA government over irregularities surfaced in the evaluation of recently announced SSC examinations.

Demanding free re-evaluation of answer sheets and a pause on admission to institutions based on SSC results, he sought action against everyone responsible, including HRD Minister Lokesh.

Accusing the government of failing to evaluate answer sheets properly and ensure transparent results, impacting 6.14 lakh students, Jagan, in a post on the social media platform ‘X’, pointed out that errors led to lost admission opportunities in institutions like IIIT and Gurukul Junior Colleges.

He also alleged that the current dispensation has rolled back the educational reforms introduced by his government, including Nadu-Nedu (school infrastructure), Amma Vodi (financial aid to mothers), English-medium education, TOEFL classes from Class 3, and CBSE/IB curricula, harming the students’ global competitiveness.

The issue has sparked outrage online, with users sharing stories of students losing IIIT seats due to evaluation errors.