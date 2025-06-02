87.8% of Mega DSC aspirants get first choice exam centre in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of School Education has issued key clarifications regarding the Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment examination, meant to fill 16,347 vacant posts across the State. A total of 5,77,675 applications have been received for various categories of posts, including 6,614 SGTs, 177 PETs, 7,487 School Assistants, 1,731 TGTs, 286 PGTs, and 52 Principals.
According to officials, 87.8% of candidates have been allotted their first-choice district for examination, while the remaining have been placed in subsequent preferences based on seating availability.
In a release, Mega DSC-2025 Convenor M Venkata Krishna Reddy said, “The examination centres have been allotted with utmost care to ensure maximum convenience. Candidates who applied for multiple posts have mostly been allotted centres within the same district. Only a small percentage have to be shifted to other preference districts due to logistics constraints.”
The department has stressed that the only authentic source for exam dates and time is the individual hall ticket. Candidates have been cautioned not to rely on unofficial timetables circulating on social media.
Regarding the English Proficiency Test (EPT), it has clarified that it applies only to candidates for non-language TGT and PGT posts, and for principal posts. The issue of missing EPT details in some hall tickets has been rectified, and revised hall tickets have been issued.
The department has also clarified that the PET and PET-VH/HH (Visually and Hearing Handicapped) examinations are not separate, and a common exam will be held for both categories. On the EWS category confusion, it has stated that EWS status will be honoured during selection, although it is not separately displayed on hall tickets. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official Mega DSC website for updates and more information.