Andhra Pradesh records 16% surplus rain in water year 2024-2025

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded a significant rainfall surplus during the 2024–25 water year (June 1 to May 31), with an average of 1,135.2 mm rainfall across its 679 mandals in 26 districts. This marks a 16.4% increase over the normal average of 975.3 mm, offering much-needed relief to the state after the previous year’s deficit.

In stark contrast, the 2023–24 water year saw a 17.1% shortfall, with just 719.5 mm of rainfall against a normal of 867.9 mm. The improvement in 2024–25 represents a gain of 415.7 mm and is being hailed as a positive turnaround for agriculture, water supply, and groundwater recharge.

According to data from 2,817 Automatic Weather Stations and 679 manual rain gauges, three districts recorded exceptional rainfall: Sri Sathya Sai (+58.3%), Ananthapur (+48.6%), and Parvathipuram Manyam (+10.0%). Eight other districts, including Guntur (+43.4%), NTR (+38.5%), Eluru (+37.4%), and Chittoor (+29.3%), also received rainfall between 20% and 59% above normal.